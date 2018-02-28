Virginia school districts respond to planned student walkouts on March 14

ROANOKE - March 14 is the day when thousands of students plan to walk out of class.

It will begin with the Women's March EMPOWER branch, which is dedicated to youth-led advocacy.

The goal is for students and staff across the country to walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. to protest Congress' inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence.

We checked in with local school districts to see what they have planned:

Bedford County: At this point we are not taking any official stance. We will be discussing this with our schools in the coming days, as things become more clear.

Botetourt County: Superintendent John Busher says they are meeting and discussing procedures for March 14 but the biggest concern is student safety. They do not condone the walk out and don't want it to happen but students won't be penalized if they participate. If students choose to walk out they want to make sure they are safe. Nothing is finalized yet. Administrators are also talking to student leadership to coordinate plans with them.

Lynchburg: Principals have discussed this possibility.

Montgomery County: We're still working on what our response will be.

Floyd County: "We have been in the process of planning with our students and staff a positive and productive way to honor this event." -John Wheeler, superintendent

Radford City: "At this point, we are meeting with student leaders at each of the schools to collaborate and get a better idea of their wants and needs surrounding these scheduled walk out events. Our plan is not to be punitive with them at all, but to be supportive the best we can while continuing to maintain the integrity of the instructional day." -- Rob Graham, superintendent.

Roanoke City: "We will abide by the wishes of parents." -- Justin McLeod, Public Information Officer

Rockbridge County: "At this time the high school is unaware of any student led activities." -- Matt Crossman, Public Information Officer

Virginia Tech's Director of Admissions Juan Espinoza, said, "Participation in peaceful protest by those who have applied to or have been admitted to Virginia Tech will not jeopardize one's admission. Virginia Tech will support any current or prospective student's first amendment rights."

(We will continue to update this list as we learn more about what schools have planned for March 14.)

