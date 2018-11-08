More Virginia students going to school online instead of in the classroom

LYNCHBURG - More families are turning to classes online, instead of sending their kids to school.

The Virginia Virtual Academy reports record enrollment this year of about 2,000 students.

Students across the Commonwealth take classes online. They have homework assignments, tests and still take SOLs at the end of the year.

Suzanne Sloane, Head of School for Virginia Virtual Academy, says it's a good option for students missing a lot of school because of medical treatments, special sports training and special needs.

But she says more parents are turning to online schools because of safety concerns in schools and bullying.



"It's unfortunately in elementary school too but we hear it a lot from our middle school students. The parents will just say I don't want her to have to deal with that kind of social distraction. I really want her to be focusing on her studying when she's working," said Sloane.



Classes are available for kindergarten through eleventh grade. Virginia Virtual Academy partners with schools in Virginia to facilitate the lessons.

We sat down with a local family who says they are scared to send their kids to school. You can see their story tonight on 10 News at 6.

