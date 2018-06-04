Virginia Tech extends President Sands' contract

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors voted unanimously Monday to extend the contract of President Timothy Sands.

Sands took the reins in 2014, following the retirement of Charles W. Steger.

“Tim Sands is an inspirational and visionary leader. While proudly honoring Virginia Tech’s history, he is putting the university on a path that will define the future of this remarkable institution by aligning its land-grant mission with the emerging needs and opportunities that are being created by a rapidly changing world and the evolving landscape of higher education,” said Dennis Treacy, rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. “The board has full confidence in Tim’s vision, his plan, and his ability to provide transformative leadership in service to Virginia Tech.”

Sands is Virginia Tech's 16th president.

