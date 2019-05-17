Virginia Tech graduation day in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG - It's a big day in Blacksburg as thousands will graduate from Virginia Tech.

There ceremony begins at Lane Stadium at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The gates open at 7 a.m. and you're encouraged to get there early because there will be traffic.

Former football coach Frank Beamer is giving the commencement address.

5,485 bachelor's degrees will be given out.

Here are the number of bachelor's degrees awarded to students from Virginia Tech's colleges:

· College of Agriculture and Life Sciences: 556

· College of Architecture and Urban Studies: 334

· College of Engineering: 1,653

· College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences: 937

· College of Natural Resources and Environment: 225

· Pamplin College of Business: 997

· College of Science: 783

· Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine: 37 (graduates honored May 11)

It's a big job to announce the names at the college ceremonies later in the day. Many of the professors practice for weeks, asking students to call their voicemail with pronunciations, or fill out electronic surveys so they can get the names right.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony in Lane Stadium may be delayed. If heavy rain or dangerous conditions prevail, the university may cancel the ceremony.

