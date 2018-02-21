Virginia Tech makes list of safest college campuses in America

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech has made the list as one of the safest college campuses in America, according to a list by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, or Virginia Tech, ranks No. 8 on the list of 2018's Safest College Campuses in the U.S.

"We created this ranking using the most recent data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting and the Campus Safety Security Survey put out by the U.S. Department of Education," the National Council for Home Safety and Security said on its official website, Alarms.org. "Nearly all accredited institutions were considered in this project, save for those with enrollment under 10,000 students, and others for which a significant amount of data was unavailable."

The association said that a school's "safety score" was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons.

Violent and property crime rates for the cities in which the schools were located, and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution per 1,000 students, were also factored into the score, the association said.

"I continue to remain so very proud of all the hard work and dedication on the part of the professional law enforcement officers and professional support staff here at the (Virginia Tech Police Department)," Chief Foust said on Facebook. "I'm into my 34th year in law enforcement and have worked at the local, federal and now state level. I count the men and women of the VTPD amongst some of the best and brightest with which I've had the honor to be associated. We are far from perfect, but we try to learn from our mistakes and continually strive to improve ourselves in our chosen profession in order to make this campus as safe and secure for all."

Brigham Young University-Idaho ranked No. 1 on the list. Click here to view the list in its entirety.

