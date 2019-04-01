Virginia Tech's in-state tuition will not increase next year

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Tuition at Virginia Tech for in-state undergrads will not be increasing next school year.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors unanimously approved tuition and fees for the 2019-20 academic year Monday, and tuition will remain at $11,420 annually for resident undergraduate students.

To help those struggling financially, the university also announced its intent to allocate about $5 million in additional resources toward financial aid programs next year, raising the total institutional support for student financial aid to more than $55 million in 2019-20.

Tech will also be enhancing its Funds for the Future program. Beginning this fall, the program will provide full protection from tuition and fee increases for returning students with a family income of up to $100,000, up from $80,000 this year.

Next year, the total cost of tuition and all mandatory fees for resident undergraduate students will be $13,691, increasing only by the $71 change in the comprehensive fee.

For out-of-state students, the total cost of tuition and all mandatory fees will increase by 2.9 percent, or $927 per year, to a total of $32,835 annually.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.