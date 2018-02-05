'Saved By the Bell' actor-comedian Dustin Diamond coming to Roanoke

Actor Dustin Diamond poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Screech is coming to the Star City.

"Saved By the Bell" actor Dustin Diamond will perform four shows at Awful Arthur’s Seafood Co. in downtown Roanoke on March 9 and 10.

The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and include an opportunity to meet Diamond and get a photo with him after the show.

Other than "Saved By the Bell," he was featured as a housemate on "Celebrity Big Brother," and made appearances on "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Boxing 2," "The Weakest Link," "Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling" and other shows.

