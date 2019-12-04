47ºF

AFI names 'Joker,' 'Jojo' among top 10 films of the year

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." The film was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 movies of the year. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved)

NEW YORK, NY – The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips' comic-book sensation “Joker,” Taika Waititi's World War II romp “Jojo Rabbit” and Lulu Wang's family drama “The Farewell.”

The AFI's other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller “1917," Martin Scorsese's crime epic “The Irishman," Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit “Knives Out," Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama “Marriage Story,” Quentin Tarantino's Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" and Clint Eastwood's Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama “Richard Jewell.”

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller “Parasite.”

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

