Donnie Wahlberg tips IHOP server $2,020 on New Year’s Day
Picture of receipt posted on Twitter
ST. CHARLES, Illinois – What a way to pay it forward at the start of the new year.
CBS “Blue Blood’s” actor Donnie Wahlberg tipped his IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois, according to our sister station, WKMG.
Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter saying, “.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”
The tweet received hundreds of kind responses as fans thanked the star for his kind gesture.
. @DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
