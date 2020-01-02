47ºF

Donnie Wahlberg tips IHOP server $2,020 on New Year’s Day

Picture of receipt posted on Twitter

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Mark's older brother Donnie Wahlberg is a member of 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block and has also had acting roles in movies such as "The Sixth Sense" and TV shows like "Band of Brothers" and "Blue Bloods." (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – What a way to pay it forward at the start of the new year.

CBS “Blue Blood’s” actor Donnie Wahlberg tipped his IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois, according to our sister station, WKMG.

Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter saying, “.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”

The tweet received hundreds of kind responses as fans thanked the star for his kind gesture.

