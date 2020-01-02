Donnie Wahlberg tips IHOP server $2,020 on New Year’s Day

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – What a way to pay it forward at the start of the new year.

CBS “Blue Blood’s” actor Donnie Wahlberg tipped his IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois, according to our sister station, WKMG.

Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter saying, “.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”

The tweet received hundreds of kind responses as fans thanked the star for his kind gesture.