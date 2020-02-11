Backstreet’s back! Group to kick off U.S. leg of tour with stops in Raleigh, Charlotte

ROANOKE, Va. – The Backstreet Boys announced Monday they’re hitting the road once again, kicking off their world tour on Feb. 20 in Mexico City. They’ll start the U.S. leg of the tour on Jul. 10.

If you still need a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, tickets to the Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour might just be the answer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and fan club preorder goes live on Tuesday.

Want to see them live for yourself?

They’ll take the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 22. As of Feb. 10, the concert time is still to be announced.

They will also be performing in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sept. 21, Bristow, Virginia on Jul. 21 and Virginia Beach on Jul. 19.

This could be the perfect reason to break out your 90s denim jacket, belt out the lyrics to “I Want it that Way,” and party like its 1999.