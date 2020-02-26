Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is like watching a car crash in slow motion

Every once in a while, something on reality TV comes along that makes you question the sanity of the human race.

Netflix’s new dating show, “Love Is Blind,” is that show.

The idea seems pretty simple and harmless: strangers go on dates inside of a “pod” where they talk to their date through a screen. The only catch is, they can’t see what the person behind the screen looks like. They can only hear their voice.

Getting to know a potential love interest without seeing what they actually look like seems harmless at first, especially in today’s dating world, in which dating apps rule and most interactions are started based on looks alone, but the catch in “Love Is Blind” is what makes this show go off the rails -- in the best way possible.

In order for the contestants to see who they’ve fallen in love with inside the pod, they must get engaged, and then must get married by the time the show wraps up.

The episodes have been trickling out for the past three weeks, and the season finale drops this Thursday, so fans will finally get to see if the five engaged couples from the pods will actually go through with the wedding.

What makes this show so obviously bonkers is the fact that people are straight-up getting engaged without ever having seen the other person -- and knowing them for less than 10 days! -- but it gets even better (and messier) once the engaged couples have to live together in the real world.

After the pods, the engaged couples head off to Cancun for a romantic vacation, and the best part is, all of the contestants finally get to meet each other, which leads to some pretty awkward moments.

All of the contestants went on dates with each other in the pods, so for some, seeing a potential love interest that could have been their fiancé stings for some more than others.

Once the pre-honeymoon is over, the couples move into an apartment in Atlanta, and this is when things finally start getting real. Apparently, none of them talked about real-life issues inside the pods, such as finances, living situations or planning for their futures.

Since the show premiered, it seems like it’s the only thing that people on the internet are talking about. Not only is everyone obsessed with the premise of the show, but the contestants have become Instagram famous, with people trying to find out if the couples are still together.

If you’ve taken a dive into the steamy waters of “Love Is Blind,” then you’ve probably already Instagram-stalked all of the contestants and you’re now referring to Jessica, the best person on the show, as “Messica.” It’s cruel that Netflix is making us wait for the season finale, but once we find out who says “I do” and who runs away from the altar, it will be so worth it.

Even if you’re not a fan of reality TV dating shows like “The Bachelor," we have a feeling you’ll still like “Love Is Blind.” It’s more of a dating experiment than a reality TV show, so it feels fresh and timely for the dating app-obsessed world we live in.