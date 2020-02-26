Watch Michael Bublé serenade a group of gorillas in this adorable video

There is one thing that middle-aged moms and gorillas have in common: They both love the soothing sound of crooner Michael Bublé's voice.

It tuns out that three silverback gorillas at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Australia have become fans of Bublé's music after the zookeepers would play his music at the zoo.

A zookeeper said in a video that the gorillas probably enjoy the low tones Bublé sings with, and it sounds like the gorilla’s own pleasure grumble.

“When we play Michael Bublé’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed,” said the zookeeper.

The Bublé-loving gorillas were even lucky enough to get a private lesson from the singer himself when he recently visited the land down under.

As you can see in the video below, the zookeeper said the gorillas really love Bublé's Christmas album, so Bublé himself treated the three gorillas to some classic holiday tunes that include changed lyrics as a special treat to the animals.

Check out the adorable video below.