Dolly Parton pitching being on the cover of Playboy at 75 years young

In 1978, she became the first country singer to make it on the magazine’s cover

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

CNN

Dolly Parton attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (2019 Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again.

The country music legend half-jokingly said she wants to do it next year when she turns 75 years old.

She told “60 Minutes Australia,” “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it. I don’t know if they will. If I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine, wearing Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.

Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo) (1978 AP)

In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton said she plans on still making music and has no plans to retire.

