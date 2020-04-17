Prom may be canceled, but John Krasinski wants to be your virtual prom DJ

The actor best known as Jim from “The Office” is taking on a new role - your high school prom’s virtual DJ.

John Krasinski, as part of his new YouTube show “Some Good News,” announced a virtual prom experience set for Friday at 8 p.m.

In a TikTok video, the actor announced, “That’s right class of 2020! I’m DJing your prom this Friday at 8 EST/5 PST!”

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. on his YouTube channel.