Entertainment

Prom may be canceled, but John Krasinski wants to be your virtual prom DJ

The party begins Friday at 8 p.m. on YouTube

Ashley Wills, Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Feel Good
The actor best known as Jim from “The Office” is taking on a new role - your high school prom’s virtual DJ.

John Krasinski, as part of his new YouTube show “Some Good News,” announced a virtual prom experience set for Friday at 8 p.m.

In a TikTok video, the actor announced, “That’s right class of 2020! I’m DJing your prom this Friday at 8 EST/5 PST!”

That's right class of 2020! I'm DJing your prom this Friday at 8 EST/5 PST!

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. on his YouTube channel.

