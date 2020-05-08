What to watch this weekend: ‘Dead To Me’ season 2, ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s another weekend in quarantine, and that means you need a new show to watch to keep yourself entertained while you stay home and stay safe.

Luckily for you, Netflix has been dropping some serious new content (none of it is “Tiger King” related, by the way) and we’ve got some suggestions for your quarantine mood.

If you’re in the mood for twists and turns: “Dead To Me”

You guys, remember when “Dead To Me” came out of nowhere and blessed all of our minds?

It’s a quarantine miracle that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardelini are back for this dark comedy/murder mystery of a show.

Applegate plays a widowed mom trying to find out who hit her husband with a car when Cardelini’s character comes into her life and turns it completely upside down. While the main storyline was pretty much wrapped up by the end of the first season, a few loose ends will kick off season two and, according to early reviews, it’s going to be a wild ride.

The new season premieres Friday on Netflix.

You’re in the mood to cry happy tears: “Never Have I Ever”

Mindy Kaling has done it again.

The actor/writer/producer/all around incredible human being has a new show on Netflix that she co-created (alongside “The Mindy Project” writer Lang Fisher), and it might be the most adorable show to be released this year.

“Never Have I Ever” follows first-generation Indian high school sophomore Devi as she decides to take control of her so-called tragic high school life and get herself a hot boyfriend, and maybe even become popular.

Along the way, she clashes with her mom, kisses boys and even upsets her friends. It’s a classic teen romantic comedy storyline, but updated with modern themes and references, such as TikTok videos and the anxieties of texting. It’s also genuinely funny, so there’s that, too.

“Never Have I Ever” is available to stream on Netflix.

You’re in the mood for something historical: “Hollywood”

Ryan Murphy is back with his latest Netflix series, and this time, he’s re-envisioning what Hollywood in the 1940s could have looked like if it was just a little bit more accepting.

When we say “historical," we mean the loosely, because Murphy is imagining something that didn’t technically happen, and he mixes fictional characters alongside real life actors of the time, such as Rock Hudson and Hattie McDaniel.

There are a lot of “what ifs” that happen in this series. What if Rock Hudson had come out instead of staying in the closet all his life? What if a black woman was cast in the leading role of a feature film and won an Oscar?

It’s interesting to think about, and makes you wonder why it took so long for these things to become normal in Hollywood.

“Hollywood” is streaming on Netflix.