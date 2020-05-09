White Christmas: Betty White to star in Christmas movie on Lifetime

Even at age 98, Betty White is not slowing down.

The longtime actress will star in a untitled Christmas movie on Lifetime later this year, according to multiple reports.

White will portray a character that helps get would-be Santas into condition and spread the true meaning of Christmas.

White, who has starred in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” among other shows, has won five Emmy Awards.

In addition, Lifetime announced it will premiere 50 new movies between now and the end of 2020.