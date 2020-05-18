68ºF

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at 76

He portrayed Eddie Haskell in four decades

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Actor Ken Osmond attends The Hollywood Christmas Parade benefiting the Toys For Tots Foundation on December 1, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
The actor best known for portraying Eddie Haskell died on Monday morning, according to Variety.

Variety reports that Ken Osmond, “died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members.”

Osmond portrayed Haskell in the original series, as well as the telefilm “Still the Beaver,” the revival series “The New Leave it to Beaver” and the 1997 feature film “Leave it to Beaver.”

