‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at 76
He portrayed Eddie Haskell in four decades
The actor best known for portraying Eddie Haskell died on Monday morning, according to Variety.
Variety reports that Ken Osmond, “died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members.”
Osmond portrayed Haskell in the original series, as well as the telefilm “Still the Beaver,” the revival series “The New Leave it to Beaver” and the 1997 feature film “Leave it to Beaver.”
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.