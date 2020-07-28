Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly named their baby Willa, and fans say it might have ‘Game of Thrones’ connection

It’s a baby girl for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and according to reports, the first-time parents named their bundle of joy Willa, a name that might have connections to “Game of Thrones.”

The couple announced the birth of their baby Monday, but the girl was actually born Wednesday, July 22.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” their representative told People on Monday.

In case you didn’t know, Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark for eight seasons on the wildly popular and incredibly good (except for that last season) TV show “Game of Thrones,” and of course, her husband Joe Jonas is a huge fan of it.

That’s why it’s not surprising to find out that the couple named their daughter Willa, a name that has multiple connections to the hit TV show.

Fans on the internet were quick to point out that there are two characters from the “Game of Thrones” universe with the name Willa.

First, there was a Willa who appeared in season five of the show as a young wildling girl, and another Willa showed up in season eight as a servant in Winterfell for the House of Stark, aka Turner’s character’s family.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just became parents and apparently their daughter is named Willa. And thats a game of thrones name. And a Stark name. That's just so cool I can't. #gameofthrones #joejonas #sophieturner pic.twitter.com/vHroW7K32E — Lot (@Lot9595) July 27, 2020

There was a very minor character named Willa in Game of Thrones she was a Wildling child. Sophie and Joe Jonas just had their daughter and named her Willa. I’m not saying she’s named after the character but it’s a connection and it makes me happy. — Kalei (@ValkKalei) July 27, 2020

It could very well be that Turner and Jonas just loved the sound of the name Willa for their baby girl. But it wouldn’t be surprising if they wanted to name her after the future generation of the Stark family, especially since the House of Stark is known for being strong, brave and resilient.

Fans have also pointed out that Willa is not even a week old and might already be getting mentioned in Taylor Swift songs.

Swift released a surprise new album over the weekend called “Folklore” and in one of the songs, “Invisible String,” she mentions buying baby presents for one of her ex-boyfriends.

Swift sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.”

As any Swift fan will know, Jonas and Swift dated years ago, and since Jonas and Turner were expecting when Swift wrote this song, she’s probably referencing sending Willa’s parents a gift before she was born.

Congrats to the happy couple and baby Willa, a legend in the making.