Entertainment

Elton John marks 30 years of sobriety

"If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead."

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Elton John
Elton John performs at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)
ROANOKE, Va. – Today is a big day in the life of one of the world’s biggest superstars.

Elton John posted that Thursday marks 30 years of sobriety for him.

He also posted a picture of his sobriety coin.

