Elton John marks 30 years of sobriety

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is a big day in the life of one of the world’s biggest superstars.

Elton John posted that Thursday marks 30 years of sobriety for him.

Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. pic.twitter.com/Oxkp0uwpbb — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 30, 2020

He also posted a picture of his sobriety coin.