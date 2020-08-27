This drive-thru safari just might be the best way to remedy pandemic boredom

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say that many of us have become pros when it comes to doing ... absolutely nothing.

But as we learn to live in a world plagued by a virus, it’s time to find something new -- something safe but fun.

Located on its own private 85-acre savanna, Wild Florida is now offering a drive-thru safari for families and groups looking to get up close and personal with some of the globe’s most iconic animals.

This is not your average safari where you board a truck and ride alongside other families. At Wild Florida, you become the safari guide as you drive your car alongside animals you only saw in a book or on Nat Geo.

No glass walls, minimal fencing, just you and the animals that call the safari home. Talk about a wild ride.

The safari is loaded, with more than 100 native and exotic animals roaming freely throughout the wildlife park, so be sure to look left, right and most importantly, straight ahead as you coast through the African savanna and the forests of North America.

You might be asking yourself, why is this the perfect remedy for pandemic boredom?

Well, for starters, it’s an excursion that you can enjoy without wearing a mask. Let’s face it, whether you’re visiting or you live in Florida -- it’s not the best mask weather.

But besides that, imagine rolling down your car window and seeing a herd of water buffalo grazing, or better yet, imagine having to stop your car so a wild American bison and her calf can cross the path to the watering hole. The sights and sounds of the safari are sure to leave all members of your expedition crew in awe.

Not to mention, visiting Wild Florida is also a great way to spruce up your wildlife photography skills.

Check it out for yourself:

After your two-mile trek through “regions unknown,” you may need to stretch your legs.

Grab your lettuce and your camera and head over to the park’s elevated giraffe feeding platform located at the end of the safari. There you will be able to get up close to the gentle giants as they eat from your hand.

Nothing screams Instagram like a picture of yourself with the world’s tallest mammal.

If you’re not ready to leave and still have a thirst for adventure, head over to Wild Florida’s Gator Park.

The best part is, admission is already included in your safari ticket, so why not go?

Wander through Wild Florida’s many exhibits and check out more than 200 different animal species ready to say hello -- including one very talkative cockatoo.

Full Screen 1 / 11 Wild Florida Safari (photo: Tom Metevia)

The park, like the name promises, has a lot of gators -- and we mean a lot.

Inside, you can find gators of all shapes, sizes and colors. Crikey!

Did we mention they have some newborn albino alligators? Who doesn’t love baby animals?

Get a closer look at the pair by clicking or tapping here.

Keep in mind that face coverings are required inside the Gator Park and the giraffe feeding platform.

This wildlife getaway is perfect for any family itching to get outside and do something new. And there is so much more available to guests. We didn’t even get into the airboat tours and wildlife encounters.

So buckle your seatbelts, don your safari gear and head out to the open plains for one wild adventure.

The safari can sell out quickly, so we recommend buying tickets in advance. You can purchase tickets by clicking or tapping here.

Have you visited the safari before? Share your experience in the comments below.