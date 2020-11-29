Chadwick Boseman honored in new ‘Black Panther’ opening credits on Disney Plus

Disney Plus updated the Marvel opening credits introduction to “Black Panther” on Sunday, Nov. 29, which would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday.

Boseman, who played the main character T’Challa in the film, died on Aug. 28 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Bob Iger, a Walt Disney executive, tweeted on Saturday that a special tribute to the late Boseman would be featured on “Black Panther” on Disney Plus.

“To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” Iger wrote.

The updated intro shows concept art and images from “Black Panther” and chronicles scenes of Boseman’s appearances in various Marvel movies as well as the iconic “Wakanda Forever” salute.

You can watch the “Black Panther” tribute below: