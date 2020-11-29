47ºF

Chadwick Boseman honored in new ‘Black Panther’ opening credits on Disney Plus

Marvel and Disney Plus released this on what would have been Boseman’s 44th birthday

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles. He was buried on Sept. 3, in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson, according to a death certificate obtained Monday, Sept. 14 by The Associated Press. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Disney Plus updated the Marvel opening credits introduction to “Black Panther” on Sunday, Nov. 29, which would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday.

Boseman, who played the main character T’Challa in the film, died on Aug. 28 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Bob Iger, a Walt Disney executive, tweeted on Saturday that a special tribute to the late Boseman would be featured on “Black Panther” on Disney Plus.

“To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” Iger wrote.

The updated intro shows concept art and images from “Black Panther” and chronicles scenes of Boseman’s appearances in various Marvel movies as well as the iconic “Wakanda Forever” salute.

You can watch the “Black Panther” tribute below:

