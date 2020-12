LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. For fans that loved their marriage, it was WILD to see the couple be friendly with each oter in front of cameras. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

We all know that 2020 was a bizarre, scary and sometimes weird year, but that didn’t stop it from bringing some iconic moments in pop culture and entertainment.

From the carefree, pre-pandemic lifestyle to isolating indoors to award shows filled with masks, 2020 was bound to give us something to talk about, right?

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane and see just how wild and wacky this year was.

Brad and Jen reunite

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19. (2020 Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant dies

A man places a hat at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28 in remembrance of former NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein sentenced

Harvey Weinstein leaves the New York City criminal court during his sex crimes trial on Jan. 10, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein was eventually convicted. (2020 Getty Images)

Megxit happens

It was the exit heard all around the world: Megxit. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back with their roles in the Royal Family. (2020 Samir Hussein)

Billie Eilish sweeps the Grammys

Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning awards in the four major categories, as well as a few others. (2020 Steve Granitz)

J. Lo and Shakira rock the Super Bowl

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 in Miami. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

‘Parasite’ makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho made histroy when his film, "Parasite," took home the Oscar for Best Picture, making it the first non-English language film to win the big award. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

The best (and worst) reality TV dating show premieres

Just before the pandemic hit America, Netflix users became obsessed with a new reality TV show called "Love Is Blind," in which couples become engaged before ever seeing one another. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Netflix) (2020 Getty Images)

Tiger King premieres and takes our minds off COVID

While this isn't a tiger owned by Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, the world became obsessed with "Tiger King," just as we all started to social distance. What a wild docuseries that was. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Zoom reunions

Zooming became the new way to communicate in 2020, and everyone was doing it. From Prince William and Princess Kate to the casts of "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office." (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

‘The Last Dance’ fills void of sports

The documentary series about Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls called "The Last Dance" was the perfect substitute for sports being gone at the beginning of the pandemic. (Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory Credit: Mike Powelll/Allsport) (Mike Powelll/Allsport)

Celebs join Black Lives Matter protests

As social justice became a theme this summer, celebrities took to the streets, too, to protest systemic racism and the death of George Floyd. From John Boyega (pictured) to Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and more, many showed up. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

‘Hamilton’ premieres of Disney+

Just like "The Last Dance" did with sports, "Hamilton" coming out this summer was a gift for theater fans who have missed live shows. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (2016 Getty Images)

Surprise new music

From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song of the summer, "Wap," to Taylor Swift's surprise new album "Folklore," it was a year of artists giving fans unexpected music when we were least expecting it. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova) (2019 Getty Images)

Award shows return ... sort of

Award shows kind of came back in August with the MTV Music Video Awards. While there was no live audience or red carpet, we did get some social distanced performances from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV) (MTV)

‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins big at the Emmys

The cast of "Schitt's Creek" ended their six-season run with a bang by winning a record nine awards at this year's Emmys. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images) (2020 Manny Carabel)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win 2020 election

After a wild election season, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

