Celebrities react to the death of ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

It’s a sad day for fans of the nostalgic TV show “Saved by the Bell.”

Dustin Diamond, who played the iconic Screech, died Monday after a short battle with stage 4 lung cancer, according to multiple reports.

He was 44 years old.

Many of Diamond’s co-stars from the hit series have responded with condolences on social media after the news hit, and other celebrities who admired his work as the lovable geek Screech chimed in, too.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/YqiU3iB3VR — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond you really were a diamond who gave the world one of the most lovable tv characters .. thank you for making my childhood a little more funnier.. rest now. Condolences to his family. — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 1, 2021

Very sad news… he hasn’t had an easy road. I wish for peace for him and for his family. 🕊 #RIPDustinDiamond pic.twitter.com/2sGJxB33Bl — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 1, 2021