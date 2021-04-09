HBO is celebrating 10 years of ‘Game of Thrones’ with an Iron Anniversary

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since “Game of Thrones” premiered?

Not only did the show go on to be a massive hit for years to come, it’s also one of the last shows that fans watched together when it aired. Can you think of a TV show that’s like that anymore?

Granted, the final season was kind of a dud, but up until the last few episodes, it was fantastic.

So, in celebration of HBO’s epic fantasy adventure show debuting on April 17, 2011, the network is calling this the “Iron Anniversary.”

The entire series is streaming on HBO Max, so if it’s been a while since you’ve done a rewatch -- or if you’ve never seen the show -- there could not be a more perfect time to do so.

Besides just doing a rewatch, you can also check out the slew of specials HBO Max is offering, which “Game of Thrones” fans are sure to eat up.

According to “Deadline,” there will be a Spotlight Page, which will include videos for hardcore fans, full of “Easter eggs,” aka hidden things that they might have missed previously.

HBO will also feature 150 behind-the-scenes videos, which will certainly be a treat for fans.

Despite ending the series on a bad note, there is still affinity and love for the characters, including Jon Snow, Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister.

HBO released a teaser video for the Iron Anniversary. You can watch it below.