The highs, lows and utter chaos of the 2021 Oscars

Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

To quote a line from “WandaVision,” one of the best TV shows to come out this year: “This is chaos magic, Wanda.”

That’s exactly what this year’s Oscar ceremony was: chaos.

It’s not entirely surprising, especially since movie theaters have barely existed since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and so few of us having even seen any of the films that were nominated this year.

While the Oscars were able to pull off a small scale version of the ceremony inside of a train station (no, seriously -- an actual train station), it obviously lacked the Oscar magic that so many of us are used to. The only stars present were the ones nominated, and without a host, the night was kind of boring.

Regardless, there were some good wins and speeches, so let’s break it all down.

HIGH: Regina King and her entrance. The show started with King making a grant entrance in the train station to reveal the pretty cool Oscar stage and nominees gathered around a social distanced tables. It would have been nice if King hosted for the rest of the night.

LOW: No host: Look, simply put, the Oscars suck without a host. There was no one checking in every so often to do funny bits and make fun of the celebrities in the audience. Please, for the love of everything that is good, have a host next year -- even if it is another small ceremony.

HIGH: The natural lighting in the train station. This is the first time we’ve ever seen an Oscar ceremony filmed in natural light, and it was kind of ... nice? It just had a totally different vibe, and we were digging it.

