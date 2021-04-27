No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence" to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week. He declined to comment further.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested and jailed overnight in January. Police have said he scuffled with officers during his arrest.

Songz’s representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment on the charging decision.

Authorities accused Songz of not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Police said in a statement that other spectators at the game complained about a man who was not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules, including not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language.

The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules the man was breaking.

Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. Police said he punched one officer and put him in a headlock.