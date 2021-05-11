Wait, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be dating again?

As if life couldn’t get any stranger, it appears that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once affectionately known as “Bennifer,” are allegedly dating again after more than a decade of being broken up.

Just about two weeks after calling off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez was spotted with her former flame at her Los Angeles home in late April, and now it’s being reported that they spent a romantic week together in Montana.

If you remember, Lopez and Affleck were the “it” couple in the early aughts. Alongside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the two famous couples were the catalyst for celebrity couples names, giving us “Brangelina” and “Bennifer,” respectively.

The media coverage around Bennifer’s relationship was out of control. They were always in the tabloids and people were obsessed. He was in her music video for “Jenny From The Block,” they starred in two movies together while they were a couple -- and how can you forget that pink engagement ring?

According to TMZ, the couple (it feels weird even calling them that) has been chatting since February, ever since Affleck started sending Lopez emails.

Lopez was still technically with Rodriguez during that time, but maybe the emails were the catalyst for her breakup?

There are just a million questions we have now. Have their kids met? How do Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner feel about this? Is this just a publicity stunt? And most importantly, how does Lopez feel about Affleck’s giant back tattoo of a phoenix?

The news has people feeling some very conflicting things.