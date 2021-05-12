The biggest surprises from this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that representation matters, and for the first time possibly ever, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 has a pretty diverse group of inductees -- not only by genre, but by race and gender, too.

This year’s class includes Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

So, without further ado, let’s break down some of the biggest surprises and snubs from this year’s induction class.

Women!

Finally, we have a Rock Hall inductee list in which half of the inductees are women! We’ve had years where there have been two artists that are women in an induction class, but never has there been three.

On top of having female representation, Turner and King make history by becoming the second and third female artists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, following Steve Nicks, who became the first in 2019.

Double inductees