Cloudy icon
51º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

The biggest surprises from this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Jack Roskopp
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Music
,
Tina Turner
,
Carole King
,
Foo Fighters
,
Go-Go's
,
Jay-Z
,
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
,
Features
Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)
Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) (1990 Rob Verhorst)

If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that representation matters, and for the first time possibly ever, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 has a pretty diverse group of inductees -- not only by genre, but by race and gender, too.

This year’s class includes Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

So, without further ado, let’s break down some of the biggest surprises and snubs from this year’s induction class.

Women!

Finally, we have a Rock Hall inductee list in which half of the inductees are women! We’ve had years where there have been two artists that are women in an induction class, but never has there been three.

On top of having female representation, Turner and King make history by becoming the second and third female artists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, following Steve Nicks, who became the first in 2019.

Double inductees

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: