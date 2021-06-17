'Suffocated': Art becomes form of protest against Olympics

Japanese artist Miwako Sakauchi speaks about her art work for Art Exhibition "Declaration of the end of Olympic games" in Chiba near Tokyo Thursday, June 10, 2021. Polls have found an overwhelming majority of Japanese people are skeptical of the Tokyo Olympics being held this summer during a pandemic, but only a few have publicly marched to protest. But there are creative projects that are looking to protest the increasingly unpopular Tokyo Olympics, even as authorities seek to shut them down.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Miwako Sakauchi stands in her studio and brushes spinning swirls on torn cardboard and drawing paper, using the five colors designated as symbols of the modern Olympiad.

Titled “Vortex,” her paintings show the “anger, fear, sense of contradiction and state violence” over the residents evicted and the trees felled so enormous Olympic stadiums could be built, Sakauchi said. “I can’t think of it as a ‘festival of peace’ in this situation. It's totally nonsensical."

The Japanese public mostly opposes holding the Tokyo Olympics next month during a pandemic, polls have shown, even though outward dissent such as protests has been small.

One little-recognized outlet where people have expressed their frustration and fear over the Olympics has been art.

T-shirts, drawings and other artwork have become a form of protest over the decision to hold the Games against medical advice and the public's opposition. Officials have responded in some cases by demanding the sometimes satiric art and merchandise be removed, and the artists say their freedoms are being curtailed.

Ad

“What I can do instead of going to protests is to use my expertise in art,” said Sakauchi of her motivation to produce the paintings. She has never participated in street protests or incorporated political issues into her abstract paintings in the past, but the Tokyo Olympics have been a tipping point.

The risk of infection from the virus may have prevented skeptics from taking to the streets to express their frustration. Unlike in Rio de Janeiro where, in 2016, thousands marched for weeks against the last Summer Olympics, recent protests in Japan have attracted dozens at most.

Sakauchi created the paintings after she was contacted by a group of artists who organized an anti-Olympics art exhibit last summer. Her works were displayed in another exhibition in February.

Ad

Ad

Ad