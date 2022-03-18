Netflix may soon charge extra for password sharing outside of households

If you’re using someone else’s password to get your Netflix fix, we won’t judge. But you may soon have to pay extra to share your password with people you don’t live with.

The streaming company announced on Wednesday in a press release that it plans to launch a test in an effort to crack down on password sharing.

Netflix says when its users share passwords, it has negative impacts on the streaming service.

We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members Netflix

So as a result, Netflix will test two new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next two weeks.

The first feature will allow members to add up to two extra members outside of their household for an additional charge while the second will allow a member to transfer account profile information to a new account or ‘extra member sub-account.’ The second feature will give members the ability to keep their viewing history, My List and personalized recommendations.

At this time, the new features are not permanent and Netflix first wants to determine if it’s flexible for its users.

After the test, Netflix will decide if will make changes in other countries.