Does someone go above and beyond in your school? Nominate them for the WSLS Education Impact Award!

Starting August 7 until May 2024, you can nominate your favorite educator to win. From September to May, one educator will be selected each month to receive a $250 check for both them and their school, awarded by Blue Eagle Credit Union.

Tell us why YOUR educator should be chosen to win this award and our judging panel will choose a winner based on the following criteria: 1) Originality/creativity of statement (2) Inspirational power of Nominee’s story (3) Embodiment of “Education Impact” theme.

Nominees must be a K-12 educator within the WSLS viewing area to be considered. You can read the official rules here.