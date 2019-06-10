Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise UFC fight in making

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - More like a Beauty and A Beat-down!

NBCDFW reports that the 25 year-old pop star, Justin Bieber declared a match with 56 year-old actor Tom Cruise on Twitter. Bieber wrote-

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Now, if you're as confused as the rest of us as to why JB chose Cruise out of everyone, join the club.

Although UFC President Dana White has yet to chime in, UFC champion Conor McGregor said he's more than happy to promote the match.

If Cruise acccepts the challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the "one time" event.

