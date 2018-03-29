Can you pass this Roseanne trivia quiz?

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Executive producer/actress Roseanne Barr (L) and actor John Goodman of the television show Roseanne react onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour…

She’s baaaaaaack!

After being off the air for two decades, Roseanne Barr is back with her groundbreaking sitcom Roseanne, along with the entire motley Conner crew.

The reboot debuted Tuesday, and the season 10 premiere brought in massive ratings and is eyeing to become the No. 1 show on television. While the season 9 finale brought in 16.6 million viewers back in 1997, 2018’s season 10 debut brought in 18.2 million same-day viewers.

In honor of America’s favorite white trash family (Roseanne’s words, not ours) we decided to test your knowledge with a quiz that is chock full of Roseanne trivia. Can you get a perfect score?

