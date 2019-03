ROANOKE, Va. - Everybody knows how hip-hop star Cardi-B says OK -- with the high pitch and the rolled r's.

Now, the rapper wants to trademark it.

She officially filed trademark paperwork for "okurrr."

The application was made through her company, Washpoppin Inc., and would mostly cover merchandise like clothing and paper goods.

She also submitted a claim for a different spelling of the word, with two r's at the end instead of three.

