Casting Crowns to come to Salem with Zach Williams, Austin French in 2019

A multi-platinum music group is bringing its talents to the Salem Civic Center in March.

Casting Crowns' "Only Jesus" Tour will be in Salem on March 1, 2019.

The tour also features artists Zach Williams and Austin French.

With more than 11 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

The group last performed in Salem in April 2014.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, the Salem Civic Center Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

