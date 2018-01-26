Country music legend Reba McEntire takes on new role as KFC's Colonel Sanders

Fast-food restaurant chain KFC has someone new playing Colonel Sanders.

It's country music legend Reba McEntire!

She's donning the iconic white suit to promote KFC's new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken.

The chicken, which blends recipes from Memphis and the Carolinas, debuts at participating KFC restaurants Monday, but the ad campaign featuring McEntire launches Sunday.

She is the 11th person, and the first woman, to play KFC's famous founder, Col. Harlan Sanders, in ads.

