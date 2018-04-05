County music legend Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

Hall of Fame Incuctee Kenny Rogers speaks onstage at the 2017 IEBA Honors & Awards on October 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

Singer Kenny Rogers is calling it quits, saying farewell to his farewell tour.

The tour, called "The Gambler's Last Deal," was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement.

Unfortunately, it's being cut short.

The country music legend has canceled the rest of his 2018 performances, taking the advice of his doctors, according to several music venues.

The 79-year-old has apparently been dealing with a number of health issues throughout the tour.

