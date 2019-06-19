Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream to celebrate the first day of summer

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer starts this Friday and what better way to kick off the season than with free ice cream?

Dairy Queen is giving people just that!

By using the DQ mobile app, fans can celebrate Friday with a FREE regular or dipped cone along with any additional purchase.

The two free flavors are dreamsicle and chocolate.

The offer is only valid on Friday by using the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Click here to find the nearest DQ to you.

