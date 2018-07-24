Demi Lovato in stable condition after apparent overdose, People reports

Demi Lovato Visits Music Choice at Music Choice on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

People magazine reports singer Demi Lovato was found unconscious Tuesday after an apparent overdose.

A source says Lovato is now in stable condition.

TMZ reports that she was revived at her Los Angeles home after being treated with the opioid-reversing drug narcan after her overdose.

While TMZ reports the overdose is heroin-related, a source close to Lovato claims to People that it is not.

The 25-year-old recently celebrated six years of sobriety before revealing a drug relapse last month in the song "Sober."

