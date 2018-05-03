Detroit radio station won't play Kanye West music after slavery comments

DETROIT - Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce will no longer play Kanye West's music after he made controversial comments about slavery on TMZ.

The radio station announced the news on Twitter Thursday morning with a tweet that read, "We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that “slavery was a choice.” We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music. So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform # MorningBounce."

"We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that “slavery was a choice.” We are over it. We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music. So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform #MorningBounce" pic.twitter.com/2qYdjx4zWM — 105.1 The Bounce (@1051thebounce) May 3, 2018

The radio station also released an official statement:

"105.1 the BOUNCE’s Morning BOUNCE with Bigg and Shay Shay have let our listeners have a voice and will be pulling Kayne West songs off the airwaves on Detroit’s throwback Hip Hop and R&B station in answer to West’s comments about slavery on TMZ earlier this week."

People have been using the hashtag #MuteKanye on social media to express their frustration with the artist.

Stop buying his shoes, stop streaming his music, stop going to his concerts...he is out of touch with reality and the millions of fans that have supported him! It’s time for his peers to do the same #BlackoutKanyeWest #MuteKanye — April Snow (@Atlkutiepie35) May 1, 2018

West appeared on TMZ earlier this week, where he said 400 years of slavery was a "choice."

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," said West. "You were there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

West also tweeted about his support for President Donald Trump, free thinking and posted a photo of his "Make America Great Again" hat.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

This is not the first time a radio station has stopped play West's music.

In late 2016, a radio station in Sacramento pulled West's music after he ended his final show of his Saint Pablo tour after only 30 minutes and went on a rant that included some choice words for radio stations.

"Radio, (expletive) you. Oh yeah, I’m on my Trump (expletive) tonight."

Graham Media Group 2018