Disney parks will soon be smoke-free; ban strollers, wagons

ROANOKE, Va. - If you and your family were planning to head to the most magical place on Earth this summer, your little ones may have to hit the pavement.

The changes don't stop there.

All parks will also become smoke-free, strollers will have to be a certain size, stroller wagons will be banned and so will loose and dry ice.

Effective May 1, strollers must be 33 inches wide and 52 inches long or smaller. Wagons and stroller wagons will no longer be permitted.

Loose and dry ice won't be permitted in their parks as of March 28. Reusable ice packs are recommended.

According to the Walt Disney World theme parks rules page, effective May 1, Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Water Parks and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will become smoke-free.

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the parks and at Disney Springs in Florida. For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas are also available at Disney Resort hotels.

To plan your trip ahead, visit Disney World's rule page and Disney Land's rules page for their full list of policies.