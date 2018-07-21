Gal Gadot shows 'Wonder Woman 1984' first look at Comic-Con

Gal Gadot walks onstage at the Warner Bros. 'Wonder Woman 1984' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO - "Wonder Woman 1984" is only three and a half weeks into production, but that didn't stop star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins from bringing some footage to Comic-Con.

Audiences in the comic book convention's Hall H on Saturday got an early look at a scene where Diana Prince saves a young girl from some bad guys in their Miami Vice-finest in a very '80s-looking mall.

Chris Pine also joined Gadot and Jenkins on stage, but all stayed mum about how and why his character Steve Trevor is back considering his fate in the first movie.

Jenkins says she set the movie in the 1980s because it was a time where mankind was at its best and worst.

"Wonder Woman 1984" comes out in Nov. 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.