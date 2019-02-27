Guy Fieri to open chicken finger chain featuring 22 dipping sauces

ROANOKE, Va. - Mayor of Flavortown, the Duke of Goateeland, the Boss of Sauce -- whatever you want to call him, Guy Fieri knows his sauces.

The frosted-tipped Food Network wonder boy is embarking on his newest adventure -- a chicken chain, Chicken Guy!, that will have a whopping 22 sauces, according to Thrillist.

Customers will be able to get grilled chicken as strips, sandwiches, skewers, fingers and bowl-toppings.

Feeling spicy? You could also get your order with Chicken Guy!'s Fries, which have a Fieri-branded spice blend.

Drum roll, please...

Here is a complete list of all of the sauces:

Special Sauce Donkey Sauce Ranchero Wasabi Honey Cumin Lime Mojo Garlic Parmesan Avocado Crema Bourbon Brown Sugar Buffalo Bleu Cheese Buttermilk Ranch Lemon Pepper Honey Mustard Teriyaki Sweet 'n' Sour Chipotle Ranch Nashville Hot Honey Peri Peri Habanero Hot Sauce Spicy Mayo Curry Mayo Sweet Sriracha BBQ

As if the news wasn't sweet enough, everything at the original location costs $7 or less. It's unclear if that will be the case at all locations, but (chicken) fingers crossed!

The chain is a collaboration with Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood, and is an expansion of a restaurant that opened last year at Disney World in Orlando.

The second location of Chicken Guy! is opening this spring in the Aventura Mall in Miami, and it looks like more locations are coming soon.