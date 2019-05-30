Heading to Galaxy's Edge? Everything you need to know before you go

Have your social media feeds been overrun by "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge news?

We thought we would add one more story to your list. But this is the only one you really need: a one-stop shop for all the pertinent details.

If you're planning on visiting the new land in the coming weeks, in Anaheim, California, you may want to learn what to expect before you go.

We'll tell you what you need to know about checking in, getting a reservation and more.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge media preview at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

Reservations are needed in order to enter the land

If you want to visit between May 31 and June 23, you will need a reservation on top of your theme park admission ticket. Sadly, at this time, reservations are no longer available at Disneyland.

If you have obtained a reservation and you're ready to explore the new land, check-in is at the "Star Wars" Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Disney recommends you check in two hours before your reservation start time.

When checking in, be sure to bring your reservation confirmation, which includes a QR code; a government-issued ID; and all members of your party listed on the reservation.

You are still able to get a reservation to Galaxy's Edge by staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel.

If you haven't gotten your reservation yet, odds are, you won't be walking through the gates of Galaxy's Edge in the coming weeks.

If you really want to see this new land, there is still hope. If you stay at a resort hotel between May 31 and June 23, you will receive a designated reservation to visit Galaxy's Edge. You will still need your ticket into the park, and Disney offers one reservation per registered guest.

Hotel guests will be notified of their reservation date and time with their registration confirmation. You can book a hotel stay at Disneyland.com/Hotels or by calling 714-520-5060. Keep in mind, if the reservation for your stay is canceled, your reservations for Galaxy's Edge also will be canceled.

No reservation means no entry.

From May 31 to June 23, no standby lines will be available to get into Galaxy's Edge. Only guests with reservations will be able to enter the land at this time. Booking a room at a Disneyland Resort isn't sounding like such a bad idea now, is it?

There's no need to be early.

Because of the reservation system Disney has in place for Galaxy's Edge, guests will not need to show up early. You can check in up to two hours before your reservation, and parking at theme park lots opens at midnight.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge media preview at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

Reservations will not be needed after June 23.

According to the Disney Parks Blog,

"As needed, to manage demand, Disneyland Resort will implement a virtual queueing system to visit the new land, so you can enjoy the rest of the resort while waiting to visit Batuu. The Disneyland app will have a dedicated module, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Status and Access, available from the main page, on which you can request to join a boarding group to visit the land, once you have entered the park. Boarding groups will be sent a push notification when it is their turn to enter the land and they can monitor status of boarding groups from the app. There will also be the ability to join a boarding group from select locations inside Disneyland park, if you are not using the app. The boarding group is tied to admission media that will be scanned upon entry into the land. Signage throughout the park will also display boarding group status. Admission into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be subject to capacity, and having an assigned boarding group will not guarantee entrance to the land."

The current resort costume policy will be in effect in Galaxy's Edge.

Sadly, adult fans of "Star Wars" won't be able to dress up as their favorite character.

Disney states that costumes may not be worn by guests 14 years old or older. Leave the Stormtrooper helmet at home and hang up your Jedi robe for the day. Disney does permit "Disneybounding," which is dressing in outfits inspired by favorite characters.

Download the official mobile app to help plan ahead.

The Disneyland app will allow guests to check attraction wait times, locate character encounters and use the mobile ordering feature at certain dining locations throughout the new land. Guests are allowed to explore the land for a four-hour time frame, so be sure to map out your trip in order to accomplish everything you can.

And speaking of apps, download the Play Disney Parks mobile app before your arrival.

The app will allow guests to dive even deeper into the new land, creating a brand-new experience every time they return. When using the app, guests will be able to interact with droids, translate Aurebesh, scan cargo crates and other containers to collect virtual items and go up against other guests in a new multiplayer game called Outpost Control.

The game will allow you to show your loyalty as you support either the First Order or the Resistance.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge media preview at The Disneyland Resort at Disneyland on May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

What happens if you're standing in line and have to use the restroom?

According to the Disney Parks Blog:

"While you are in the queue at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, you will have the ability to purchase snacks, utilize a continued process to visit the restroom, enjoy cast interactions, and also engage with an in-queue game while using the Play Disney Parks mobile app to make wait times fun, interactive and enjoyable."

Do you have a reservation for Galaxy's Edge? What are you most excited about?

Graham Media Group 2019