'Hee Haw' star Roy Clark has died

Legendary Artist Roy Clark performs during the 33rd Annual American Eagle Awards during Music Industry Day at Summer NAMM in Music City Center on June 25, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)

A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died at agee 85.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.

