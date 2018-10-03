'Hocus Pocus' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. - Double, double, toil and trouble...

Your favorite witches are returning to the big screen to close out October.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, select AMC Theaters are re-releaseing "Hocus Pocus" from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

The 1993 movie stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

In Virginia, the Roanoke AMC Theater will be showing the cult classic.

Don't worry, you won't need to spend a fortune, tickets are just $5 each.

