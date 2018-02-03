How to make sure you don't miss the post-Super Bowl 'This Is Us' episode

ROANOKE, Va. - The highly-anticipated Super Bowl night episode of "This Is Us" is not one you want to miss.

To make sure you catch every second (especially that last scene) here's what you need to know!

The episode is slated to start immediately after the Super Bowl at 10:15 p.m.; however, if the Super Bowl runs long, “This Is Us” will also be pushed back. The good news is that in your DVR listings, there's already extra time allotted to prevent the recording from cutting off any portion of the show. To be extra safe you don't miss anything, your best bet is to set your DVR to record "This is Us," "10 News at 11" and the special live telecast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” from Minneapolis

If that somehow doesn't work for you, “This Is Us” will be available Monday on digital and mobile platforms, including the NBC App, Hulu, unauthenticated on NBC.com as well as via most VOD providers.

