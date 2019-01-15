Kacey Musgraves added to FloydFest 19 lineup

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

FLOYD, Va. - Award-winning country music star Kacey Musgraves is coming to FloydFest!

The annual music festival announced Tuesday morning that Musgraves would be among the musical acts this year.

Other new artists announced Tuesday include Jade Bird, Lillie Mae, American Aquarium, Mountain Heart, Yarn, Sean McConnell and L.A. Edward.

FloydFest goes from July 24-28. Musgraves is scheduled to perform Sunday, July 28.

Click here to see the full lineup

