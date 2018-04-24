Mickey, Doc McStuffins and more coming to Roanoke with 'Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour'

ROANOKE, Va. - Get ready for a night of dancing and singing with some of your favorite Disney characters!

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour is coming to the Berglund Center on Oct. 2.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday. They can be bought at the Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com or by phone at 1-877-482-8496.

The 90-minute concert features live appearances by favorite Disney Junior characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, and Doc McStuffins, combined with interactive on-screen moments with Puppy Dog Pals, The Lion Guard and Muppet Babies, plus the first-ever live appearance by Vampirina.

Those in attendance will hear 20 songs from Disney Junior's hit series, as well as two brand-new original songs for the tour.

VIP package offerings include either a pre-party or after-party.

At the pre-party, kids and families will have the opportunity to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins and Elena of Avalor.

The after-party gives kids and families the first opportunity to meet Vampirina, plus Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

Both are filled with dancing, food and fun! Click here to learn more about the VIP offerings.

