Peter Tork of The Monkees performs live on stage at Town Hall on June 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Peter Tork, a member of The Monkees, died Thursday at age 77, according to Variety.

Tork is the second member of the four-person band to die after Davy Jones died in 2012.

Variety reports that Tork's sister spoke with The Washington Post and she didn't specify a cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.